Eminem To Feature As White Boy Rick In Starz Series ‘Black Mafia Family’

Prominent rapper Eminem has signed an acting project where he will be seen playing the role of Richard Wershe Jr., known as “White Boy Rick,” in 50 Cent’s upcoming Starz drama based in Detroit. BMF producer 50 Cent took to Instagram and confirmed the news while welcoming the musician on board. "Oh yeah I'm bringing the big dogs out, I couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem, Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s--- is out of here,” he wrote.

Eminem roped in for a cameo in Starz drama BMF

The plot of the film is set in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, and it will revolve around two Detroit brothers, Demetrious Big Meech Flenory and Terry Southwest T Flenory who went from small-time dealers to the founders of one of the country's most powerful crime families. Eminem will guest-star Richard Wershe Jr., better known as White Boy Rick. In the 1980s, Wershe, still a teen, became the youngest informant in FBI history. He was later arrested at the age of 17 and sentenced to life in prison, although he was released last year after serving more than 30 years. The story was showcased in the 2018 movie White Boy Rick, which starred Richie Merritt as Wershe and Matthew McConaughey as his father.

BMF is currently being shot in Atlanta and in Detroit. It is scheduled to premiere on Starz on September 26. Meanwhile, after winning appreciation and a terrific response for his 2002 film 8 Mile, he's passed on more lead roles, instead opting for cameos in Entourage, Funny People, and The Interview. He even won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Lose Yourself in 8 Mile. The project remains his most significant appearance on film next to stars like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie and the late Brittany Murphy. Eminem, who has often been cited as one of "the greatest rappers of all time", has been on his A-Game when it comes to his music. The Rap God singer recently dropped a new song with rapper Nas, titled EPMD 2 along with EMPD. The song marks Eminem's first-ever collaboration with rapper Nas. Eminem's lyrics in the song released just last week also had 50 Cent exclaiming over how great it was.

(IMAGE: AP)

