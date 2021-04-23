Eminem’s First NFT Collection, Shady Con To Go Down This Weekend

Eminem is one of the most celebrated American artists who is known for his rapping and songwriting skills. The artist's fans have been waiting for the release of his latest NFT Collection which he recently gave a sneak peek into. Eminem even revealed the release date of his collection, Shady Con.

Eminem’s NFTs to surface online on Sunday

SHADY CON is goin down Sunday on @niftygateway hit the site for more - https://t.co/zihP6IDviC pic.twitter.com/LzndItEprd — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 22, 2021

Eminem recently took to his Twitter handle and posted this animated video clip announcing how the world-famous Shady Con event was taking place. The clip even depicted how viewers from all over the world will be attending this historic event. Eminem then mentioned how Shady con was going down this Sunday on the Nifty Gateway and dropped in the site link for his fans for more information.

The shady Con is a digital festival for the fans to grab an opportunity to own a Shady-approved NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collectible. In collaboration with the Nifty Gateway, it has been inspired by Eminem’s love for comics, cards and trading cards from his childhood.

Speaking about Eminem’s NFTs collection, he stated how he had been collecting them since he was a kid including everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette that he could get his hands on. The artist then mentioned that not much had changed for him as an adult. He even added how this was his attempt to re-create some of those collections from that time his my life, and also stated how he knew he was not alone. Eminem also shared his experience while prepping up for this event and mentioned how it’d been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from his own collecting passion.

