Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Climbs Charts As One Of Disney's Hits On Billboard

As the American musical fantasy comedy animated movie, Encanto was recently released in theatres and received a massive response from critics as well as the audience, a thrilling piece of news just arrived for the fans which revealed that one of the popular songs from the film had climbed to an upper position on the Billboard Top 100.

Helmed by Walt Disney Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Encanto was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, co-directed by writer Charise Castro Smith. Several prominent artists have lent their voices for the characters of the film including Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama and more.

It was revealed that Encanto's popular song, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' escalated to the fourth position from the fifth on Billboard Chart 100 with Adele's Easy on Me reviving its position on the first. It is a lesser-known fact that with this achievement, this song also became Disney's highest-charting song since 1995. The song even surpassed Frozen's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go" and became the biggest Disney hits.

More about Encanto's song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Music and lyrics written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the song was released as an ensemble number, performed by voice cast members Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz. the song was released as a part of the movie's soundtrack on 19 November 2021.

