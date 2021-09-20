Enrique Iglesias Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Mary Grooving To His New Song

Known for his hit numbers including Bailando, Hero, Tonight, I Like it and many more, Enrique Iglesias has made a name for himself in the music industry. The singer's latest Instagram video took the internet by storm as it featured his 19-month-old daughter Mary. The video he posted saw Mary grooving to her dad's latest music album, Final.

In the video Enrique Iglesias shared, his 19-month-old can be seen having her own jam session as her dad plays music from his album Final. Enrique played the song from Spotify on his tablet, while Mary bounced on the bed and grooved to the music with a smile on her face. He captioned the post, "FINAL (Vol.1) is out!!!!!! Gracias a todos mis fans por vuestro apoyo [Thank you to my incredible fans for all your love] 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Finalalbum"

Watch adorable video of Enrique Iglesias' daughter who grooves to his latest song

Iglesias and Anna Kournikova also welcomed twins into the world three and a half years ago named Lucy and Nicholas. The singer spoke to PEOPLE last year after the birth of Mary, whom the family also calls Masha and delved deeper into the twins' transition to being older siblings. He mentioned that Lucy and Nicholas 'actually loved' having a baby around. However, he did mention that he was 'a little scared' about how they were going to react. He also mentioned that his home is 'chaotic', as the family also has two dogs.

Enrique Iglesias was recently in the news after he revealed that Final would be his last album in an Instagram live session with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra. The singer and songwriter clarified that he came to the decision after years of thinking about it. He wrote, "It might be my final album. It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years. There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015." However, he also assured fans that he would never stop making music. He continued in his caption, "I'm never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I'm going to do it in a different way -- meaning they don't necessarily have to be packaged as an album -- so this project to me is important."

Image: Instagram/@enriqueiglesias