Everything About Kabir Cafe, The Fusion Band Based Out Of Mumbai

Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café is a Mumbai based folk fusion band known for performing songs composed out of Saint Kabir’s Dohas. The band’s lineup consists of Neeraj Arya (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), Raman Iyer (Mandolin), Viren Solanki (percussions and drums), Mukund Ramaswamy (violin), and Poubuanpou Britto KC (Bass Guitars, backing vocalist). Kabir Café aims to ensure that the verses of Kabir Das are accessible to the rest of the world. Here is everything you need to know about the 5-member folk fusion band:

Exclusively Performing Verses by Kabir

Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café came into existence on November 13, 2013. Throughout their 6-year-long journey, they have earned a name for themselves in the most loved musical groups of the country. Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café takes inspiration from the likes of Moorala Marwada, Prahlad Singh Tipanya, Shabnam Virmani, Malwi Folk, Indian Ocean and the ironic calm of the everyday rush.

The band rose to popularity after featuring in the second episode of the fourth season of The Dewarists. The band’s solo track titled Fakiri is one of the most popular songs by the group till date. Panchrang was the first album released by Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café. The album included some modern renditions of songs like Chadariya Jheeni Re Jheeni and Halke Gadi Hanko. Panchrang also received the Best Folk Fusion Album (Critics) Award at the Radio City Freedom Awards in 2016.

Apart from performing at various destinations across India, Kabir Café has spread the verses of Saint Kabir to more than ten countries including Singapore, Thailand, The USA, The UK, Russia and Egypt. Kabir Café has also lent their music to mainstream Hindi films like Baadshaho (Hoshiyar Rehna) and Hindi Medium (Fakiri).

Not only does the band perform folk renditions of classic verses by Sant Kabir Das, but they also are known for fusing different genres of music into their compositions. The songs composed and produced by Kabir Café reflect the flavours of pop, rock, reggae, and Carnatic music occasionally. Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café talks about Sant Kabir Das who did not believe in any sorts of boundaries, then why should they do so?

