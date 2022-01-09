Ex-DAY6 Member Jae Apologises To Singer Jamie After Inappropriate Remarks On Live Stream

Days after announcing his departure from his band, DAY6 and agency JYP Entertainment, South Korean singer Jae Park has landed himself in hot waters over his inappropriate comment on fellow K pop star, Jamie. The said comment was made by the singer via his live stream after which the clip was widely circulated by the fans. Subsequently, singer Jamie took to her social media to voice her opinions on the comment which caused Jae Park to issue an apology to her as well as the fans who were hurt by his comments.

Former DAY6 member apologises to Jamie

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 29-year-old singer issued an apology over his inappropriate comment made on a live stream on friend and fellow K pop star, Jamie. He wrote, ''I wanted to make an apology to Jamie and everyone about what I said. It was most definitely, a comment made in poor taste and I feel terrible for making Jamie feel the way she does. What I thought was friendly banter I now realize wasn't. In no way was I referencing any kind of physical behaviour or energy (trying to take a slight at Jamie) but rather the aura of what people refer to as a “baddie” and thought the two were synonymous, however, I do understand that this is in no way an excuse for my comment. My sincerest apologies to Jamie as well as to everyone who was hurt by it.''

For the unversed, the Congratulations singer made a comment on his live stream which was dubbed as derogatory by the netizens as the video started making rounds on the internet. It was not long before Jamie responded to the video by tweeting, ''Just remembered how much I cared about you even before you were in your last company and how many times if you were alright. I prayed for you your questions were like mine, it’s really sad.”

Someone sent me this on ig pic.twitter.com/1pTwhcmqwF — ~Natalia 🌹| JAMIE 25 (@bemygue48848557) January 8, 2022

Jamie's deleted tweet about jae calling her a thot pic.twitter.com/6jfK6BRFkT — eunmi (@MrsKamisato) January 9, 2022

It is important to note that the tweet has been deleted since by the singer, however, several fans saved the screenshot and praised the singer for speaking up on the matter. Additionally, Jamie tweeted, ''I hate that we as women have to be subjected to men's humour to appease incels on the internet period.'' Check out the fans reaction to the video.

like i know jae and jamie are supposed to be friends but him calling her a thot on live the second he leaves jyp just doesnt sit right with me, especially when shes been talking abt the issue of her being too sexualized — sarah / c1 itto haver (@bblbbl10) January 8, 2022

in relationship,platonic or romantic,boundaries need to be set. jae calling jamie a thot is clearly not something that she’s comfortable with. him doing that shows that he doesn’t care for their friendship. what an misogynistic jerk no wonder he’s unemployed 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/O6nxQlCdvo — !! jae⁷ ✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:* I LOVE FATOU (@kooshots) January 9, 2022

Image: Instagram/@eajpark/jiminxjamie