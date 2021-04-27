EXO Baekhyun To Host Birthday Party With Fans Before Enlisting In Military

EXO Baekhyun is soon going to leave for mandatory military enlistment. SM Entertainment announced Baekhyun's military enlistment last month on April 2, a few days after Baekhyun's 3rd solo album Bambi was released. Baekhyun will leave for his military enlistment on May 6, 2021, which coincidentally is also the ace singer's birthday. Baekhyun's age as of 2021 is 28 years.

About Baekhyun's birthday celebrations with fans

SM Entertainment announced that Baekhyun will celebrate his birthday with the fans before leaving for the military. The news was announced on EXO's official Twitter handle on April 26, 2021. The birthday party celebration will be held on V Live a popular live-streaming app. Baekhyun's birthday celebrations will happen a day prior to his actual birthday, on May 5, 2021, at 3 PM KST. The event will be filmed in a closed and relaxed atmosphere.

BAEKHYUN’s special birthday V LIVE ‘B-DAY: BAEKHYUN-DAY’ to be held on 5/1 3PM KST!

The event is titled 'B-Day: Baekhyun-Day' which is a wordplay on the short form for birthday. The tweet read, "BAEKHYUN’s special birthday V LIVE ‘B-DAY: BAEKHYUN-DAY’ to be held on 5/1 3PM KST! To talk about music, play mini-games, and have a Q&A session under the theme of an early birthday party!" The tickets for the event will be put up for sale soon.

EXO Baekhyun has a successful career as a member of the band and also as a soloist. He has released three Korean mini-albums and one Japanese mini-album, so far. He is also a part of EXO's subunit EXO CBX. Baekhyun's third solo album Bambi achieved a massive feat of reaching one million sales within twenty days of its release. This is Baekhyun's second solo album to reach this benchmark. Watch the music video for Baekhyun's Bambi here:

EXO Members who have served in the military

The news of Baekhyun's military enlistment came shortly after EXO's other member Chanyeol left for military enlistment on March 29, 2021. Baekhyun is the sixth of eight EXO members to enlist in the military. EXO's Xiumin and DO have returned after completing their military services. Currently, Suho, Chen, and Chanyeol are serving in the military, with Baekhyun joining them soon. The only two remaining members are the youngest of the lot, Kai and Sehun, who are yet to serve in the military.

