Last Updated:

EXO Reveals Special BTS MV For 'Just As Usual' Leaving Fans Surprised; Watch

K-pop band surprised their fans with a new special music video for their song 'Just As Usual' from their latest super hit album 'Don't Fight the Feeling.'

Written By
Shreeya Nair
EXO

IMAGE: EXO'S TWITTER


The K-pop band EXO broke several records recently after dropping their latest album Don't Fight the Feeling. While the fans were still reeling over the album and the music, the K-pop band dropped another bomb and surprised their fans with a brand new music video. On Wednesday, June 9, the band took to their official social media handle to share the link of their new BTS video of their song Just as Usual.

EXO reveals special behind-the-scenes MV for Just as Usual

The new behind the scenes special video shows the band prepping up for their big comeback as a group after their hiatus for over a year and a half. The video shared gives an up and personal look into the effort that goes behind releasing an album. In the video, the viewers can see the band members practising the song and recording their song Just as Usual which is a part of their latest album Don't Fight the Feeling in a recording studio. The video also shows the band members practising their dance choreography and setting the dance routine for their song. All the band members are seen practising their moves in a dance studio while donning masks due to the ongoing pandemic. Watch BTS of EXO's music video below.

Netizens can't keep calm over EXO's music video

Fans of the K-pop band and were thrilled by the video and thanked the boy band for releasing it. Many fans got emotional after watching the video and shared that it made them cry. The fans also showered the band with "I love you" messages. Take a look at some of the comments below.

READ | EXO's military enlistment dates: Check out who's enlisting & discharging in 2021

A look at EXO's songs

EXO's latest album Don't Fight the Feeling dropped on Monday, June 7. The band also dropped the official music video of the title track of the same name on YouTube. The title song and the album was trending at #1 on Twitter within hours of its release and the music video has already crossed 39 million views on YouTube to date. The song also made its way to the top and was ranked at number 1 on iTunes globally. EXO's latest album comprises 5 new songs including Don't Fight the Feeling, Paradise, No Matter, Runaway and Just as Usual

READ | EXO's 'Don't Fight The Feeling' review: The song has a futuristic feel to it

IMAGE: EXO'S TWITTER

READ | EXO's 'Don't Fight The Feeling' music video receives immense love; fans react
READ | EXO-L celebrate their band's comeback as 'Don't Fight The Feeling' releases worldwide
READ | EXO dominates iTunes charts as group makes their comeback with 'Don't Fight the Feeling'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT