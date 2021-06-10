EXO Reveals Special BTS MV For 'Just As Usual' Leaving Fans Surprised; Watch

The K-pop band EXO broke several records recently after dropping their latest album Don't Fight the Feeling. While the fans were still reeling over the album and the music, the K-pop band dropped another bomb and surprised their fans with a brand new music video. On Wednesday, June 9, the band took to their official social media handle to share the link of their new BTS video of their song Just as Usual.

EXO reveals special behind-the-scenes MV for Just as Usual

The new behind the scenes special video shows the band prepping up for their big comeback as a group after their hiatus for over a year and a half. The video shared gives an up and personal look into the effort that goes behind releasing an album. In the video, the viewers can see the band members practising the song and recording their song Just as Usual which is a part of their latest album Don't Fight the Feeling in a recording studio. The video also shows the band members practising their dance choreography and setting the dance routine for their song. All the band members are seen practising their moves in a dance studio while donning masks due to the ongoing pandemic. Watch BTS of EXO's music video below.

Netizens can't keep calm over EXO's music video

Fans of the K-pop band and were thrilled by the video and thanked the boy band for releasing it. Many fans got emotional after watching the video and shared that it made them cry. The fans also showered the band with "I love you" messages. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Thank you EXO for this amazing album..

EXO will always be 9! ❤️@layzhang Thank you for being part of it. @weareoneEXO #EXO #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING — 🄳🄵🅃🄵 Dont Fight The Feeling! 😉 (@NCastro85) June 9, 2021

AAHHHHHHHHH I MISS THEM EVEN MOREEEEE I LOVE YOU BAEKHYUN KYUNGSOO CHANYEOL JONGINI SEHUN MINSEOK YIXING JUNMYEON JONGDAEEEE @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/qjqZO8a4Sc — Camssi (@camsyii) June 9, 2021

I love you so so so so much. You've kept on telling us that even if there's only one left to watch you, you'll still perform for that person.



Please do know that through all these years, you just made it impossible for many of us to leave and unlove you.



You guys are home. ❤️ — - (@forbetterdaes) June 9, 2021

thank u for ur hardwork guys🥺♥️ i love u, and always. i'll waiting for you guys to be on the stage together, 9 of you. we'll miss you a lot after this era end & we'll waiting for you guys, always. lol ima about to cry🥺♥️ — #DFTF ☾ 🌑🎮 (@yeolsfolder) June 9, 2021

Say THANK YOU ❤ for your hard work for EXO-L, you guys have done well even very well, I hope the fans stay focused on what our idols have given us, because that only gives encouragement and support for EXO is only us EXO-L, so keep giving love and support to EXO,WE ARE ONE ❤ — hanyasekali (@yoursyil_) June 9, 2021

A look at EXO's songs

EXO's latest album Don't Fight the Feeling dropped on Monday, June 7. The band also dropped the official music video of the title track of the same name on YouTube. The title song and the album was trending at #1 on Twitter within hours of its release and the music video has already crossed 39 million views on YouTube to date. The song also made its way to the top and was ranked at number 1 on iTunes globally. EXO's latest album comprises 5 new songs including Don't Fight the Feeling, Paradise, No Matter, Runaway and Just as Usual.

