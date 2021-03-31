EXO's Chanyeol Begins His Military Enlistment; Heartbroken Fans Say 'See You Soon'

In South Korea, military service is mandatory for all men above the age of 18. South Korean boy band EXO's Chanyeol has begun with his military training. Chanyeol shared a picture of himself saying goodbye to his fans. Fans reacted to the picture and got emotional. Take a look at how fans reacted to the decision of Chanyeol's military enlistment.

Exo's Chanyeol leaves for Military enlistment

Chanyeol took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself as he left for military enlistment. He wore a black plain jacket and wore a black beanie. He wore a mask for his protection from the virus. He flaunted his digital watch and wrote 'Good bye' and used 'Kyung Soo's watch' as a hashtag. Take a look at his picture here.

Reactions on Chanyeol's military enlistment

Fans flooded his comments section with all things nice. They wrote that they will see him soon. Many even mentioned that they would miss him. Fans flooded his comments section with heart and crying emojis as they were heartbroken that they wouldn't get to see him for some time. Many fans got emotional in the comment section. Take a look at the comments here.

Image source: Chanyeol's Instagram

About Chanyeol's military enlistment

Exo's Chanyeol's military enlistment date is already here. He has left for his basic military training. After his training, he will be joining a unit to serve as an active-duty soldier. He has become the fifth member of the K-pop group EXO to enlist in the military as a mandatory rule in South Korea. Previously, Xiumin, D.O., Suho, and Chen. Xiumin and DO had already completed their military service. The date, time, and location of his military training have been kept a secret.

According to the reports of Soompi News, he stated that he would be back safely and his fan community shouldn't worry about him. He had made his last public appearance at the press conference for his upcoming film BOX. As per the report, the singer will be back in September 2022 from his military duty. The boy band EXO also includes group members Baekhyun, Kai, Sehun, and Lay.

Promo Image source: Chanyeol's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.