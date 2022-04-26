EXO's Chen Returns From Military Service After 1.5 Years; Fans Welcome Him Via Twitter

After one and a half years of serving in the military, South Korean boy band EXO's member Kim Jong-dae, aka Chen has now been officially discharged. As per several media reports, the band member was discharged from his duties on April 25, 18 months after, as he was enlisted on October 26, 2020. The singer's discharge from the military services came as a celebration for all his fans as they could not stop themselves from sending him their heartfelt wishes and welcoming him back.

As per a note making rounds on the internet, EXO's Chen himself addressed his fans as he shared a note announcing his discharge from the military services. As per Twitter user @EXOVotingTeam, the note read, "Hello, this is Chen. I am greeting you again after finishing my military service successfully. I hope that you have spent your days with happiness & healthily. I am greeting you with a good health also Take care of yourself guys!" Chen also signed the note which had the official logo of EXO.

Fans welcome EXO's Chen via Twitter

As soon as EXO's Chen announced his return from military service, EXO fans, known as EXO-Ls, could not hold their excitement and showered the singer with their love. Several hashtags, including HelloAgainCHEN and WelcomeBackCHEN, were seen trending on Twitter. A fan addressed the singer as "Vocal King" and wrote, "We missed you so much Kim Jongdae. Welcome back home our Vocal King!" Another one penned, "Idk why but I'm getting chills and I'm crying!!! I think I missed this person so much that now I'm unable to control myself! I love you so much, thank you for coming back to us safely."

I love you so much, thank you for coming back to us safely.#HelloAgainCHEN#WelcomeBackCHEN#HelloMyDae #CHEN_Hello #첸 #김종대 #EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/Bli6EgaNIm — Jekyll ⁹ 😈HELLO,CHEN ! (@punjabi_EXOL) April 25, 2022

The K-pop band EXO consists of nine members - Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Chen, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. Chen is the fourth member of the band who has completed his military service. Earlier, Xiumin, Suho and D.O. were the only three members to complete the service. Chanyeol and Baekhyun are currently carrying out the service. Chen is now set to make his public appearance soon. As per the line up revealed by SM Entertainment for SMTOWN LIVE 2022 SMCU EXPRESS in Tokyo, Chen will join fellow bandmates Suho and Kai on August 27 and 28 in Tokyo.

Image: Instagram/@exodians1