'Film Industry Got Little Insecure': Palash Sen Asks, 'why Should Music Rely On Actors?'

Palash Sen on Wednesday spoke to a leading daily about the status of musicians in 2020 and how they are treated in the Bollywood industry. The singer raised an important question — Why does this country not have a music industry?

Sen remembered how in the early 2000s, singers like Lucky Ali and Daler Mehendi were big stars because they were making their own music. He compared that era to what is happening now and said that singers or musicians are nowhere to be seen. No one promotes them even though films are promoted on their shoulders.

Palash Sen further added that film industry probably got 'insecure' and they thought that 'musicians shouldn't grow as stars'. He questioned, 'why should music rely on actors for popularity?'. Sen confessed that Bollywood is not 'talented enough' except for a few actors (Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao, he named). Sen said that he believes that musicians today are 'scared to command and demand respect'.

The singer also explained that these days all the songs sound the same — either crying or partying. Commenting on the latest trend 'remixes', Sen said that 'so much damage has been done' that 'Bollywood' is the only thing that one can think of in the name of our culture.

Talking to the leading daily, Sen gave an example of Badshah's song where the biggest thing according to him was the 'star' featuring in the song. He said if that is your independent music why not 'promote work' and 'why the star?'

Sen released his latest song with son Kinshuk which he things was a 'nightmare' as the whole video was shot at everyone's house. He was in Delhi directing, his son shot it in Los Angeles while the crew was in Mumbai — they coordinated across 'timelines' and the video was released.

Euphoria's Palash Sen comes up with one-minute song starring son Kinshuk, shares teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.