Euphoria's Palash Sen Comes Up With One-minute Song Starring Son Kinshuk, Shares Teaser

The lockdown has not dampened the spirits of the artists. Despite the restrictions to venture out and shoot, the actors and musicians have been entertaining their fans from within the four walls of their homes. The past two months have been filled with singers and composers performing online concerts and some even releasing new content on the web.

The iconic band Euphoria is the latest in line to join the entertainment from home series. Known for delivering some of the greatest chartbusters for over two decades, Euphoria also going ahead and ‘adapting’ to the times. From albums to films to online releases, Euphoria is now releasing its first song for a short video platform, that is gaining popularity, especially among the youngsters.

The teaser of the track titled I Like It features Kinshuk Sen, son of Palash Sen, as the face of the band. He is paired opposite social media influencer Mili Lakhmani.

The teaser features a couple chatting with each other, trying to meet up. However, due to the lockdown, they can’t venture out, but that is not a hurdle for them. They still gear up for a virtual date, by putting on their best clothes and then grooving together. Keeping up with the youthful vibe and the romantic setting, the music as seen in the teaser sounds peppy.

Here’s the teaser

Palash Sen termed it as a ‘surprise’ for his fans and expressed excitement for the first-of-its-kind collaboration. The full song is expected to be out on Friday.

