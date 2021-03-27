Last Updated:

Five Times Taylor Swift Took Her Fans By Surprise, From Helping People To Announcing Album

Taylor Swift does not think twice before surprising her fans. These surprises by the songstress are well-documented by her fans over the past few years.

Taylor Swift enjoys an immense fan-following across the globe. But while, the major contributor for this popularity is her music, the second reason is Taylor’s love for surprises. Taylor Swift often makes it a point to create headlines by surprising her fans by either releasing a surprise album or leaving them speechless by meeting them in person.

5 times Taylor Swift surprised her fans

1. Performing Blank Space at fan’s wedding

Taylor Swift’s romantic tracks are one of the perfect selections for the first dance. But one Taylor Swift fan got a surprise of a lifetime when Taylor Swift chose to perform at his wedding. The songstress entered the wedding venue and chose to perform her hit single Blank Space for the newly married couple’s first dance. Watch the video below.

2. Taylor Swift helping a NYC photographer

Holly Turner, an NYC-based photographer, took to Twitter and spoke about how she was struggling due to the pandemic. She also posted about the same on Tumblr. Soon, Taylor Swift came to Holly’s rescue and sent her $3k to help out with her bills. Along with the money, Taylor Swift also made sure to add a special note to Holly. Take a look.

3. Taylor Swift pays a student’s college tuition fees

Taylor Swift’s generosity is not new news. Back in August 2020, a London-based college student named Vitoria Mario started a GoFundMe page to collect donations for college tuition fees. Taylor Swift took notice of this and ended up donating $30,000 to her page. Taylor even tweeted about how she just wanted to be a part of Vitoria’s journey. Take a look.

4. Taylor Swift announces 'folklore'

The pandemic gravely affected the entertainment industry and put a stop to concerts and live performances. Taylor Swift chose to utilize her time in lockdown and ended up releasing her 8th studio album, folklore. She did not engage in any pre-promotion and simply took to social media and announced the album. Take a look at her tweet below.

5. Taylor Swift announces evermore

Just a few months after releasing folklore, Taylor announced her 9th studio evermore. This new album was deemed by Taylor as folklore’s sister album. Once again, no pre-promotion cycle was involved, and Taylor just announced it on social media. Take a look at Taylor’s evermore announcement below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

