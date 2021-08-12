Former Big Bang Band Member & K Pop Idol Seungri Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Former member of the South Korean boyband Big Bang, Seungri's trial took place on August 12, 2021. The K-pop Idol has been indicted for nine charges, which are a violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes, violation of the Food Sanitation Act, embezzlement, violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, habitual gambling, violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, prostitution mediation, purchase of prostitution services, and special violence instigation.

Seungri has been sentenced to three years in prison

As per Soompi, the sentencing trial was held at the military court and Seungri received a three-year prison sentence along with a fine of 1,156,900,000 won (roughly Rs.7,39,05,259.83 Indian rupee). Seungri had previously denied all charges except for violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, but the court declared him guilty of all nine charges. The case first came to light when the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency reported that Seungri and his business partner Yoo In Suk (co-CEO of Yuri Holdings) embezzled funds from Yuri Holdings for business purposes. Seungri was also under investigation for the occurrence of prostitution, related to a 2015 Christmas party, while Yoo In Suk admitted that he called and paid for entertainers for Japanese investors. The hotel bill was reportedly paid using a YG Entertainment corporate card, however, Seungri denied knowing about it.

After his scandal was publicised, Seungri released a statement via his Instagram handle and announced that he would be stepping down from the entertainment industry and will be quitting his band Big Bang that also includes other members- G Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. His statement read-

I think it would be better for me to retire from the entertainment industry at this point. I have decided to retire from the entertainment industry because the issue that caused a social scandal is so great that I will sincerely investigate the matter under investigation and reveal all the suspicions that have accumulated. I have been criticised and hated by the people for the past month and a half, and now I am in a situation where all the domestic investigative agencies are investigating me and I am being called a national traitor. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the many fans at home and abroad who have given me a lot of love over the past 10 years. sorry again sorry again Thank you to everyone so far.

