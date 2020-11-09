French Montana Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Rapper? Take This Trivia Quiz & Find Out

Moroccan-American Rapper French Montana is celebrating his 35th birthday on November 9. Ever since his breakthrough single ‘Choppa Choppa Down’, the rapper has crooned several chartbuster songs likes Unforgettable, All the Way Up, Pop That and many more. On the occasion of his birthday, we have created a fun French Montana quiz on the early life and musical journey of the rapper. Take the quiz to know how well you know the musician:

French Montana Quiz:

1) What is the real name of French Montana?

Karim Benzema

Karim Kharbouch

Karim Habib

Karin Abouelnaga

2) French Montana grew up at his family estate where he lived for the first 13 years of his life. Growing up, he was consumed with rap and soccer before he got into basketball in his later teens. Where was French Montana born?

The Bronx

Atlanta

Morocco

Brooklyn

3) In which year did French Montana, CEO and founder of Cocaine City Records, release their debut album, Excuse My French?

2010

2011

2012

2013

4) French Montana has a long feud with which of the following rappers?

50 Cent

Travis Scott

Snoop Dogg

Eminem

5) French Montana has dated which of the following divas from the Kardashian clan?

Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

6) Back in 2007, French Montana tied the knot with Deen Kharbouch. The couple separated in 2012 and their divorce was finalised in 2014. How many children does the couple have together?

Zero

Two

One

Three

7) Two gunmen shot at Montana as he left a recording studio in New York, striking him in the head. The musician survived the incident and was hospitalised for several weeks. In which year, did the incident take place?

2000

2001

2002

2003

8) Along with music, French Montana is a pet lover. Guess which of the following animals did he own?

Tiger cubs

Lion

Gorilla

Zebra

9) Which of his following tracks was nominated at the Grammy Awards for the category Best Rap Song?

Pop That

All Day

Wave Gods

Loyal

10) Which of French Montana’s tracks was nominated at the Grammy Awards for the category Best Rap Performance?

All Day

Pop That

All the Way Up

The Appetizer

Answer Key:

Karim Kharbouch Morocco 2013 50 Cent Khloe Kardashian One 2003 Tiger cubs All Day All the Way Up

