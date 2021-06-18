From DJ Khaled, DaBaby To H.E.R, Check Out The Performance Line-up At BET Awards 2021

The BET Awards are set to air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 27. The award ceremony will go by the theme of "Year of the Black woman" for 2021. BET Awards 2021 is hosted by Taraji P. Henson. On Thursday, BET announced its full list of performers for its annual awards night which included names like Migos, Andra Day, DJ Khaled, Da Baby, and H.E.R.

Performances at BET Awards 2021

Apart from the performance of DJ Khaled at the 2021 BET Awards, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo!, Tyler the Creator, and Rapsody will also be gracing the stage with their performances. In addition to the main stage performers, rising stars Tone Stith and Bree Runway will be giving their performances on the BET Amplified Stage. Queen Latifah is would be honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the 2021 BET Awards.

In a press conference, Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy said, "As we return LIVE with culture's biggest night, this year's show marks many firsts-including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments. Some of today's hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence."

There are several performers who are also returning to the BET Awards. 2020’s ‘Album of the Year’ winner Roddy Ricch, who is nominated this year for the ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ will mark his return. DJ Khaled who is nominated for Viewers Choice and Migos who is a nominee in Best Group is also debuting new albums, Khaled Khaled and Culture III respectively.

2021 BET Awards nominations

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion have the highest nominations this year. Both of them have seven nominations each. Meanwhile, Cardi B and Drake have five nominations each. BET Awards 2020 was a virtual ceremony featuring performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, John Legend and Lil Wayne. Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion registered the most awards win that night with two each. The 2021 BET Awards will be telecasted live on BET on Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 P.M., ET/PT.

