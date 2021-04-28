'Galat' Singer Asees Kaur: 'Rubina Dilaik Inspired Me To Be Better Version Of Myself'

A few days before the music video for Galat crossed 50M+ views, singer Asees Kaur opened up about filming the song while summing up her experience of working with Paras Chhabra and Rubina Dilaik. While talking to Republic World in an exclusive interview, Asees Kaur recalls her first meeting with Rubina and how it left an impact on her. Meanwhile, she also talked about the set up of her previous hit songs Pani Di Gal and Madhanya.

Asees Kaur calls Rubina Dilaik her "inspiration"

Interestingly, recalling filming Galat, the 32-year-old singer said,

"We shot Galat in Chandigarh, and Paras and Rubina went one day prior because I had my shoot there the other day, so I went the second day. I went on the set on the second day, when they were shooting for the song. Paras is a very happy and jolly kind of person. We met for the first time but it never felt like that. He made me very comfortable on our first meeting, so it was amazing. And on the other hand, Rubina was in her own zone because she was shooting for the climax scene, and as she was in her own zone, I was not sure about disturbing her. "

The former India Idol contestant continued,

"After the shot ended, I was introduced to her and she went like - 'oh sorry, I didn't see you'. So both of them are very good personalities, and I love working with them. And, also, Rubina inspired me to be a better version of myself. Because when I saw her first on the set, she was very focused. It really helps you to be a better actor and be a better person when you're working. So that way I really had a good time at the shoot."

Talking more about the filming of Galat, Asees informed,

"It was a very tight schedule of two days like back to back shooting. So we literally just managed to wrap it up. In fact, when I was shooting, it rained and all the threads were destroyed; we had to wait for the rain to stop and then the set was re-established and I gave my shot."

As the conversation moved ahead, Asees Kaur also shared her thoughts on getting an overwhelming response from the audience for her three back-to-back hits, Madhanya, Galat and Pani Di Gal. She said,

"So I'm really grateful and blessed that people are loving my work and I'm getting a lot of love messages on Instagram, Twitter. And so it's a beautiful feeling actually, to wake up to such amount of love every day."

Speaking about the setup of her previous songs, she added, "Pani Di Gal was a conversation between a boy and a girl and Madhyana is a proper wedding song. It's a folk-based song (Madhanya) and it has to be featured for a wedding only so it makes more sense people can connect to it more easily when they see the video. So Madhanya is a proper Punjabi folk song that has Bidaai lyrics. "