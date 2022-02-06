German Ambassador Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar Sharing A Line From Her Iconic Song

As the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan mourned the demise of the Bharat Ratna recipient. Sharing a line from Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai', German diplomat Walter J Lindner expressed his condolences and added her legacy will live forever. Taking to the microblogging site, Lindner wrote, "Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai ...Gar Yaad Rahe #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar Singer & musical genius passes away at the age of 92. A legend, an irreplaceable voice and an institution of music for 7 decades! Very sad news. Her legacy will live forever.. #RIP #latamangeshkarji".

"मेरी आवाज़ ही, पहचान है.. गर याद रहे.." #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar Singer & musical genius passes away at the age of 92. A legend, an irreplaceable voice & an institution of music for 7 decades! Very sad news.. her legacy will live forever.. #RIP #latamangeshkarji 🙏🕯 pic.twitter.com/tluxC44Rer — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) February 6, 2022

Notably, his statement came after the 92-year-old veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath at around 8:12 AM at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. According to her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, the veteran died due to multi-organ failure. Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, and was widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers. She was also called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi'. The singer has had recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages.

On Sunday, she breathed last at a hospital in Mumbai. According to the statement released by the hospital authorities, the 'Queen of Melody' passed away after 28 days of hospitalisation while undergoing post-COVID treatment. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Centre announces two-day national mourning

Honouring legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Centre has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Union Home Ministry stated that the national flags across govt offices will be at half-mast for two days. The veteran singer will also be accorded a state funeral this evening at Shivaji Park.

Lata Mangeshkar has been in and out of the hospital during the COVID pandemic for various health issues. Her death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, V Muraleedharan, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Joshi, S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju etc. The singer is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.

Image: Twitter/@AmbLindnerIndia