Gippy Grewal's Latest Track Khatarnak Crosses 4 Million+ Views On Youtube- Watch Video

Gippy Grewal is a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor. He is a megastar in the Punjabi Film Industry and has managed to achieve this superstardom due to his choice of diverse roles. Gippy Grewal has been in the news lately for quite a few reasons. The Punjabi superstar announced the third installment of his successful franchise Carry On Jatta. Furthermore, he also launched his much-awaited single Khatarnak in collaboration with rapper Bohemia. Watch the video.

Watch Khaatarnak (Official Video)

Gippy Garewal fans went into a frenzy as soon as he shared the first look of his track on social media. Gippy Grewal collaborated with popular rapper Bohemia after two years for Khatarnak. As soon as the track was launched, it became a rage, within just hours of its release. As of now, Khatarnak has crossed over 4 million+ views on Youtube. Gippy Grewal's latest track is full of swag, guns, cars, and some great music. It a peppy number with an uber-cool vibe to it. In fact, Khatarnak is trending at #6 on Youtube currently.

The most unique thing about Khatarnak is that one is able to see multiple Gippy Grewals in the video. While one is fighting, one is walking, and the other is sitting in the car, etc. The way Khatarnak is trending on social media, there's no two ways about it, that's it's going to top radio charts over weeks. Bohemia's impressive rap is the highlight of the song. Gippy Grewal's last Punjabi film, Daaka also did exceedingly well at the box, and now his song is climbing up the ladder of success in such a short span. Things seem to be going great for the dapper singer.

Gippy Grewal has an envious list of smashing Punjabi songs like Oscar, Angreji Beat, and Sooraj amidst countless others. He is a superstar of Punjabi films, who has given blockbuster hits like Carry On Jatta series, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, and Kaptaan. Gippy Grewal has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline for the next year as well, like Ik Sandhu Hunda Si and Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi.

