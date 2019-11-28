Gippy Grewal To Get Back With Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla For Carry On Jatta 3

Gippy Grewal is said to be very packed these days. After the massive success of his last release Daaka, the popular singer-turned-actor is also gearing up for his new single with Bohemia. Gippy's upcoming project with Bohemia has been titled as Khatarnaak, which marks his collaboration with the Punjabi rapper after nearly two years. While the fans were already excited for the song, Gippy came up with another exciting piece of news for his fans.

Gippy Grewal is gearing up for the third instalment of his popular comedy film franchise Carry On Jatta. The Manje Bistre actor made this big announcement on his social media as she shared a still from Carry On Jatta 2. In the picture, Gippy is seen sharing a funny moment with the co-stars from the movie: Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, as well as Karamjit Anmol. One important thing about this movie franchise is that the four actors have constantly been among the pivotal cast of the movies. The unusual chemistry between these four actors has never failed to impress the audience.

The actor took it to Instagram to give his audience a hint regarding the upcoming project. Gippy Grewal captioned the picture as "Getting Ready for #CarryOnJatta3 "

Here is the post shared by Gippy Grewal:

Currently, Gippy Grewal is looking forward to the release of his song with Bohemia, Khatarnaak. The song is scheduled to be out on December 1 this year. The Carry On Jatta actor also shared a very interesting teaser of his song where his fans loved his rocking swag. The song also seems to have the potential to be an instant hit.

Reportedly, besides this, the actor is also producing Posti starring Babbal Rai and will also be involved with Maneesh Bhatt's directorial Men In Black as well as Kale Kacchian Wale featuring Ranjit Bawa in a pivotal role. Both the movies are scheduled to hit the screens next year.

