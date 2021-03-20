Go Min-Si Apologises After Photos Of Her Drinking As A Minor Surfaces On The Internet

Go Min-Si posted an apology on her Instagram account on March 20, 2021, after an unfortunate picture of hers surfaced online. The picture that is allegedly from 2011 showed the actor in a bar with a group of friends while all of them enjoyed some drinks. The issue arose because of Go Min-Si's age. She was 17 years old in the picture which made her a minor and thus her act of drinking was illegal. In her post, the actor took responsibility for her actions and apologized for having hurt the sentiments of her fans and followers all over the world.

Go Min-Si apologises for underage drinking

Go Min-Si's drinking photo faced severe backlash and the actor while rendering her apology said, “First of all, I’m sorry for posting about unfortunate news and causing a disturbance with pictures of underage drinking. I’m sure some people who have been rooting for me have been hoping that the girl in the photo wasn’t me, and I’m sure some people just hoped that I would quickly confess the truth. I will not deny it. The person in the photo is me. I also think that things like this should not be ignored with the excuses that I was young and immature and it’s all in the past.”

Source: All K-Pop

The actor further commented on her act of underage drinking by saying, “I am aware that people may receive indescribable wounds from this. I recognize that my past actions were wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I did back then. Sometimes, words cannot express everything, and it will be difficult to fully relay my sincerity, but I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt by this. I’ll do my best to walk a more mature and righteous path.”

wow so bad ðŸ˜Ž — . (@diiluhn) March 20, 2021

Seriously!!! Not again. I am pretty sure many of these neitezens would have done this..leave her alone — vid â· (@flowerguyjin) March 20, 2021

THERE IS NO NEED TO APOLIGIZE!!! It's her body she can do whatever she wants to. — Proud ARMYâ·ðŸ’œ (@theblu3potato) March 20, 2021

I hate this. Can we not have them apologize for things that normal people don't gotta apologize for? pic.twitter.com/jIokM5RTXt — áµáµƒáµˆÊ°áµ˜â‚‡ð–§µâ¼ (@knjsbinnie) March 20, 2021

Netizens were divided on her response and some took to Twitter to express their views. While some berated her on her choices as a minor given that she is an icon for the youth, most people called out the measures of hypocrisy in the industry that ensured life was made difficult for the stars. Many people commented by saying that while most would have been drinking themselves at that age, they were raising a finger against Go Min-Si because she was in the limelight. Others commented that she should not have to apologise for living her life her way and were upset with people making a big deal out of the situation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.