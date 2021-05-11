GOT7 Fame Jay B Confirms Association With Jay Park's Label H1GHR Music

South Korean boy band GOT7 is one of the most popular Korean pop bands across the world. The contract of the band with their management expired earlier this year. One of the lead vocalists of the group Jay B has signed up with Jay Park's H1GHR Music. GOT7's Jay B also took to his Instagram to reveal his first music video under his new agency.

GOT7's Jay B signs up with Jay Park's H1GHR Music

Jay B took to his Instagram to confirm his association with the new label. He shared a video snippet of his new music video to give his fans a sneak-peek into it. The video saw Jay B riding a bike on rocky terrain and towards the end of it, he removes his helmet to reveal himself. In the caption of the post, he announced that he will now be making music under the new label. He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans for being patient regarding the official announcement.

As soon as his post was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to congratulate him on his new association. Many commented using the red heart emojis and many wrote that they are happy for him. See their reactions below.

Image- @jaybnow.hr Instagram

A look into Jay B's Instagram

The 27-year-old singer also shared a fun video of him jamming to a song with Jay park. In the video, Jay B is dressed in a black jacket and is also wearing a red baseball cap. As soon as he reaches the chorus of the song, Jay Park comes in from behind him and starts crooning the lyrics along with him. Jay Park is wearing a white tee-shirt and a black jacket. He is also donning a black hat. As soon as his post was shared, their fans rushed in to express their happiness about their association.

GOT7's other members' updates

The rest of the bandmates have also associated themselves with other agencies ever since the expiration of their contracts. According to a report by NME.com, Yugyeom has signed up with Jay Park's hip hop label AOMG. Jinyoung signed a contract with BH Entertainment, Youngjae shifted to Sublime Artist Agency, BamBam joined hands with Abyss Company, Mark Tuan signed up with Creative Artists Agency and Jackson Wang is going to remain associated with Team Wang.

Image- @jaybnow.hr Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.