GOT7 Makes Comeback With Whimsical 'NANANA' Music Video; 'it's So Beautiful' Say Fans

K-pop band GOT7 made a comeback by releasing the whimsical music video of the title track 'NANANA'. See how fans are celebrating their return.

Princia Hendriques
GOT7

Image: @mtvasia/Twitter


After almost one and a half years, globally acclaimed K-pop band GOT7 made a return as an entire group by releasing their self-titled EP. Along with the EP, the seven-member band consisting of Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom also released the music video of the title track NANANA. 

Within hours of its release, the music video featuring the entire group created quite a frenzy amongst fans who witnessed the seven members together after their long hiatus. Additionally, their comeback EP titled GOT7 also ended up breaking quite a few records within hours of its release. 

GOT7 releases whimsical music video of NANANA

NANANA is composed and written by GOT7 leader JAY B, who is known for penning several tracks for the band when they were under JYP Entertainment. The song featured relaxed R&B rhythms with pop music highlighting every member's vocals and rap skills. The colourful music video matched the uber-cool vibes of the boys and their fashion. Check out GOT7's NANANA below. 

Fans were quick to react to the music video as many celebrated the comeback of the band since they left JYPE last year. Many commended the members for coming back stronger and bringing their own style of music after gaining the liberty to experiment with an individual sense of music. 

Moreover, as per The World Music Awards, the band's self-titled album has entered the US Album chart at the fourth position and number 14th on the Global Digital Artist Rank. They also tweeted, ''#GOT7 makes mega Comeback with their #GOT7EP already #1 on iTunes in 52 countries, breaking their own record with #DYE, & their magic MV for the title track #NANANA at #1 in 40+ markets after #GOT7_NANANA trends at #1 WORLDWIDE! (sic)''

Meanwhile, GOT7 held a press conference in Seoul following the release of their album to get candid about their comeback. As per Kpop Herald, leader Jay B said, ''We’re so lucky that the seven of us could be doing this all together. We’d like to express sincere gratitude to all the officials of each of our agencies, staff members of Warner Music.''

''Although we’ve talked about doing this from the very start, it’s overwhelming and feels like a miracle that this is actually happening,'' he concluded. 

