GOT7 To Make Comeback After A Year Of Leaving JYP Agency; See Member Bambam's Cryptic Post

After a year of leaving JYP Entertainment and months of speculation about their reunion, K-pop band GOT7 is reportedly set to make their comeback as a whole group. Debuted in 2014, the band consists of Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. In January last year, the band members had announced that they would not renew their contract with the agency and went their separate ways as solo artists.

However, the band promised their fans that they are still a band despite venturing out as solo artists. The septet has seemingly fulfilled the promises they made to the fans and are set to return as a group soon.

GOT7 comeback in May

As per a report from JoyNews24, via Soompi, GOT7 is confirmed to make a full-group come back next month. As per the outlet, the preparations for the comeback are underway while the production stage is almost complete. The comeback date and concept are yet to be revealed.

Following the news, member BamBam took to his official Twitter handle and shared a cryptic message. The 24-year-old Thai rapper simply tweeted '7' without providing further context. Fans were quick to dish out theories about his cryptic post as many believed that the rapper was subtly confirming the seven members coming back together.

7 — BamBam (@BamBam1A) April 22, 2022

Although the band is yet to officially confirm the comeback, fans have already started celebrating the jovial piece of news as GOT7 started trending on social media. If the band makes their comeback, it would mark their first reunion since they release ENCORE last February. Moreover, fans are also rejoicing about dismissing the rumours about GOT7's disbandment.

this comeback is even more exciting now that they’re not under that company anymore. everything that will be released are now 100% got7 which makes everyone look forward on what the sevens has to offer. — cy 💛 (@doublebeom) April 22, 2022

got7 is the first idol group to ever come back with different companies after just a year of leaving their company. got7 is on a league of their own 💚 — allyson (@nyeongsoopreme) April 22, 2022

Summing up fans' excitement, one fan wrote, ''I just know that this GOT7 comeback will BIG. First ot7 comeback after one year. First come back after they left their old company. First comeback where they’re able to produce and compose songs with their own colors.''

As per Soompi, following their contract expirations at JYP, GOT7 leader JAY B joined H1GHR MUSIC, Yugyeom joined AOMG, Jinyoung signed with BH Entertainment, BamBam joined Abyss Company, Mark Tuan joined with American agency Creative Artists Agency while the remaining two members Jackson and Youngjae joined Sublime Artist Agency.

Image: Instagram/@got7.with.igot7