GOT7 Tops Global Music Charts With Comeback Album; Title Song 'NANANA' Trends Across World

K-pop band GOT7 made their highly anticipated comeback after a year post leaving JYP Entertainment. Although the band was inactive for over a year, the band members namely Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom continued entertaining fans in different ventures.

For their grand comeback, the band debut social media handles and left no stone unturned to promote their self-titled album whilst being affiliated with different agencies. Proving their image as global K-pop idols, not only GOT7's album has stirred the internet but also their title track NANANA. Check out their records below.

GOT7 tops global music charts with comeback album

The band's comeback album titled GOT7, released on May 23, 2022, reached the top position on the iTunes album chart in 83 countries and regions namely Denmark, Spain, Greece, Colombia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Brazil, and more. The title track NANANA was not far behind creating records as it topped domestic as well as global music charts.

The suave track paired with a whimsical music video topped the iTunes song chart in 57 countries like Egypt, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal. As per data released by the Hanteo chart, the sales of the album reached 191,730 copies on the first day of release as it managed to break the band's personal record.

Their 11th mini-album titled DYE sold around 159,000 copies on its first day. With GOT7 album, they have set a new personal record as it becomes their highest-selling first-day album sales.

More on GOT7

As per Soompi, during a press conference attended by all the seven members of the band, leader Jay B divulged making their comeback after a long time by stating, ''It’s a relief we could make our comeback as a full group and I’m thankful to our members’ agency staff and Warner Music who helped us. It feels like a dream and I’m touched.” On the other hand, Mark quipped, ''We’ve been preparing since last year and we finally got to make our comeback. I was happy during our preparation period and I wanted to meet fans,''

''The reason our album is titled ‘GOT7’ is that this image is most like GOT7. We chose our title track with that in mind. When we were shining the most on stage, the music we were making were songs written by JAY B, so we thought that if we returned with music like that, we would be able to show that this is GOT7’s colour,'' member Jinyoung detailed while explaining the concept behind their album.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@GOT7