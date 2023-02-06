Grammy 2023: Beyonce Gets Two Nods, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar Win Big

The Grammy 2023 winners were recently announced in several categories during the Premiere Ceremony. Most of the Grammy awards were announced during the ceremony, and among the winners announced thus far are Beyoncé, rapper Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé won a Grammy in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category for her song “Break My Soul”. She beat the likes of David Guetta, Diplo, and Bonobo, who also earned a nomination in the category.

Kendrick Lamar scored two Grammy wins for his song “The Heart Part 5” in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories. Other artists who were nominated in the category were Doja Cat, Gunna, and DJ Khaled in collaboration with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy.

Taylor Swift also won a Grammy for “All Too Well: The Short Film” in the Best Music Video category. She faced some major competition as she was nominated alongside the likes of Adele, Korean boy band BTS, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, and pop sensation Harry Styles.

Here’s a list of all the major Grammy wins announced thus far.

Grammy 2023 winners

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

“BREAK MY SOUL” (WINNER)

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

“Rosewood”

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

“Don’t Forget My Love”

Diplo & Miguel

Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

“I’m Good (Blue)”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers

“Intimidated”

KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer

“On My Knees”

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love”

Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin'”

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” (WINNER)

Beyoncé

“‘Round Midnight”

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous”

Mary J. Blige

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID”

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas”

Doja Cat

“pushin P”

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“BEAUTIFUL”

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

“WAIT FOR U” (WINNER)

Future Featuring Drake & Tems

“First Class”

Jack Harlow

“Die Hard”

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)”

Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs”

Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

“GOD DID”

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” (WINNER)

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P”

Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U”

Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)



Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense

Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me (WINNER)

Viola Davis

Music Is History

Questlove

Best Comedy Album

The Closer (WINNER)

Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster

Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Randy Rainbow

Sorry

Louis CK

We All Scream

Patton Oswalt

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Elvis

(Various Artists)

Encanto (WINNER)

(Various Artists)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

(Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick

Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story

(Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Batman

Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto (WINNER)

Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die

Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog

Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3

Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence

George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III

Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Harry’s House (WINNER)

Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg

Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff (WINNER)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)

Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)

I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)

Part Of The Band (The 1975) (S)

Dan Auerbach

Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)

El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)

Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)

Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)

Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)

Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)

Boi-1da

Chronicles (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)

Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)

Heated (Beyoncé) (T)

Mafia (Travis Scott) (S)

N95 (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Nail Tech (Jack Harlow) (T)

Not Another Love Song (Ella Mai) (T)

Scarred (Giveon) (T)

Silent Hill (Kendrick Lamar) (T)



Dahi

Buttons (Steve Lacy) (T)

Count Me Out (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Die Hard (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

DJ Quik (Vince Staples) (T)

Father Time (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)

Give You The World (Steve Lacy) (T)

Mercury (Steve Lacy) (T)

Mirror (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Rich Spirit (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)

An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)

Good Morning Gorgeous (Mary J. Blige) (S)

Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)

Best Music Video

“Easy On Me”

Adele

Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

“Yet To Come”

BTS

Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

“Woman”

Doja Cat

Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

“The Heart Part 5”

Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“As It Was”

Harry Styles

Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

“All Too Well: The Short Film” (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer