Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Along With 12 Refugee Singers Pay Ode To National Anthem

This year, August 15 is really special as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. With celebrations and tributes pouring from all corners of the country and people dwelling in patriotism fervour, a video shared by the Ministry of Culture is winning the hearts of the people on social media.

At the event of India’s seventy-fifth Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities paid tribute to India's National Anthem. The tribute comes in solidarity with the people and government of India.

Ricky Kej along with refugee singers pays tribute to the National Anthem

The videos begin with all the refugees standing still as they come together under a single roof to pay tribute to the country and the countrymen. From Afghan to Sri Lankan refugees in India, the video was in true spirit a melodious ode to unity in diversity in India. The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Culture shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem. Watch their melodious tribute here.”

This year, the Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of COVID-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020. Apart from all the celebrations that are taking place all across the country and in certain parts of the world, the Indian government had launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of the independence

People who hoist or raise the tricolour between August 13 and August 15 will get a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate, as a part of the Government of India's drive to channelise the patriotism of the citizens. The primary objective of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to assist individuals in forging a personal bond with the flag of our nation, the Tiranga.

