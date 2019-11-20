Grammy Awards 2020: Here Are All The Nominees For The General Field

The Grammy Awards is one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies in the world. Grammy Awards 2020 will take place on January 26, 2020, and will be airing on CBS. This will be the 62nd Grammy Awards and the nominations for all the fields have now been announced today on November 20, 2019. Here is a quick look at the nominees for the General Field. Awards in the General Field include Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.
Read|Grammy Award winner Jerry Wonda keen on promoting Indian talent
The Record of The Year Award is given to the Record label that has published the most popular and acclaimed album of the year. The award is given to whosoever has been responsible for the publishing of the Album or song that has been deemed worthy as the Record of The Year, whether it be a label or individual artists themselves. Here are the nominees for the upcoming Grammy Awards.
This is one of the most prestigious and sought after Grammy Award. It is given to the artist, songwriter, Featured Artists, Producers and mixers responsible for the making of the album. Here are the nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards.
Read|Jennifer Lopez recreates iconic Grammy Awards dress, Google rejoices
Another Grammy Award that is highly acclaimed and desired by artists is the Song of the Year Award. This award is only given to the songwriter of the song that has been chosen as the winner. Songwriters are eligible to win this award if their song is nominated in the current year. Here are the nominees for the award this year.
The Best New Artist Award is given to a new artist who made his or her debut in the eligible year. They are nominated if their song becomes popular and is well received by mass audiences. Here are the new artists who have been nominated for this year's Grammy Awards.
Read|Grammys Announce Nominees, Contenders Include Taylor Swift
Read|Global Opera legend and Grammy awardee Jessye Norman dies at 74
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.