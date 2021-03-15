Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce And Megan Thee Stallion Among Early Winners

The Grammy Awards 2021 ceremony kicked off with artists Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion securing early wins on Sunday, March 14. Megan Thee Stallion won two Grammys — Best New Artist Award and Best Rap Performance for Savage, which also featured Beyonce, who also secured her first Grammy of the day for Best Music Video, an award she shared with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who starred in the music video for Brown Skin Girl. Beyonce also won her second Grammy for her collaboration with Megan. Read to know more about what happened on Grammy Awards 2021 night here.

Beyonce and Meghan Thee Stallion win multiple Grammys

Popstar Beyonce had nabbed Grammy Award nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best R&B performance for her hit single Black Parade. As the night progressed, she won her first award for Brown Skin Girl alongside her daughter Blue Ivy, who won her maiden Grammy, last night. The Single Ladies singer then took home her second award for Rap Song of the Year with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the song Savage.

She went on to win a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for Savage and Best R&B performance for Black Parade becoming the most awarded artist of the ceremony with four awards. Megan Thee Stallion took three Grammy Awards including Best New Artist. With four wins, Beyonce created history by becoming the first female artist to win 28 Grammy Awards, surpassing bluegrass artist Alison Krauss, who held the record with 27 Grammys.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for Folklore, which was presented to her by Ringo Starr. Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for her track Everything I Wanted. The song of the year was awarded to H.E.R and Tiara Thomas for I Can’t Breathe. Harry Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Rain On Me. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost follow up with four.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah hosted his first-ever Grammy's on Sunday night. This years award ceremony took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, a departure from the previous ceremonies location at The Staples Center. The awards were held putting coronavirus guidelines into place with everyone attending wearing masks off stage.

(Promo Image Source: Grammy's Twitter)