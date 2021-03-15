Grammy Awards 2021: From Taylor Swift To BTS, A Look At Biggest Snubs Of The Night

Grammy Awards 2021 was different in every possible way; from the outdoor seating due to the pandemic restrictions to some of the wins. What was even more surprising was some of the artists who seemed to have lost out on a well-deserved accolade. The Grammy’s were hosted on CBS on March 14, 2021, and the list of snubs seemed to outweigh the surprises of the night.

BTS

BTS' "Dynamite" lost the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's breakout hit "Rain On Me". Fans of the band took to Twitter with pitchforks and torches to illustrate their discontent with the Grammys selection committee, making '#Scammys' one of the evening's most trending hashtags. If BTS had been named the best in the category, it would have been the South Korean group's first Grammy win. Fans were especially upset as the Grammy's had used BTS to gain a lot of clout for this year's screening of the award show.

Taylor Swift

The Grammys offered Taylor Swift the cold shoulder in the Best Pop Solo Performance division. Swift, 31, was beaten by her "Watermelon Sugar" performing ex, Harry Styles, for Best Pop Solo Performance only moments after rewarding the Grammys with a top performance of "Cardigan," "August," and "Willow." Swift graciously cheered Styles as he walked onto the stage to accept his first-ever Grammy Award, despite the defeat. The Recording Academy later rescued her when her album "Folklore" won Album of the Year. In reality, Swift's Album of the Year triumph made her the first female artist to win the award three times. She joins fellow triple Album of the Year winners Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon in achieving this feat.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

The late singer who was honoured for her contribution to the music industry received a mention that was so short that it could have been very easily missed. Fans were having none of it and expressed their displeasure. They felt that Selena definitely deserved more from the Grammys and termed this the worst of the Grammy Awards 2021 snubs.

