Grammy Awards 2022: AR Rahman Perfects Red Carpet Fashion At Gala Event With Son; See Pic

The 64th Grammy Awards 2022 takes place on Sunday night in the US. It has managed to keep the audience hooked to their screens. The gala night kickstarted on a grand note with many artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, and many others making it big at the prestigious night.

Grammys Awards 2022 has managed to grab the attention of Indian fans as the Indian film composer, singer, and songwriter A. R. Rahman also graced the red carpet of the event with his son.

AR Rahman attends Grammy Awards 2022

Indian fans were overwhelmed after seeing AR Rahman attending the star-studded night of the 64th edition of Grammys 2022. The notable singer arrived at the ceremony with his son, A. R. Ameen. He was seen wearing a yellow and brown coloured formal blazer, whereas his son sported a multicoloured shirt. The Oscar-award-winning musician took to his Twitter handle and shared some glimpses of the ceremony.

More about Grammys 2022

The much-awaited Grammys Awards 2022 is hosted by Trevor Noah, well-known for The Daily Show. Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, Billy Strings, and Carrie Underwood are among the top performers at the star-studded night. The 64th edition of the Grammys witnessed a grand launch on Sunday and is being held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Image: AP/PTI