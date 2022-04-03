Miranda Lambert Will Not Be Attending The Grammys 2022; Here's All You Need To Know

As the audience awaits the highly-anticipated Grammys 2022, many artists and fans have been sharing their excitement for the event and the stunning performances. Miranda Lambert, American country music singer and songwriter., recently revealed that she will not be attending the Grammys 2022 while stating she was slammed this month due to the release of her upcoming album.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place on 3 April in Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. On the other hand, the Grammys 2022 Live Streaming in India will begin at 5:30 am on 4 April 2022. The red carpet will as usual begin 2 hours ahead of the main ceremony.

Miranda Lambert will not be attending Grammys 2022

According to ABC News, Miranda Lambert recently dropped a shocking piece of news for his fans revealing that she will not be attending the upcoming Grammy Awards 2022 due to her prior commitment. While speaking about the same, she explained, "I'm not getting to go again. I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything. We were on a group text this morning," Adding to it, she even mentioned that Randall and Ingram will be in attendance "representing the home team." It is a lesser-known fact that Lambert was also unable to attend the ACM Awards 2022 despite bagging the entertainer of the year award because she was working in the UK. Lambert is currently gearing up for the release of her album, Palomino, which is slated to go on floors on 29 April.

This year at Grammys, Miranda lambert has been nominated in two categories including best country duo/group performance for her song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King and the best country album for "The Marfa Tapes" with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. She even recalled her time at the last year's Grammys and revealed, "I got to play on the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful. I'm grateful for what I already have."

