Grammy Awards 2022: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic To Deliver Opening Performance

The upcoming Grammy Awards 2022 has every music lover beaming with excitement to witness music stalwarts take home the coveted awards and deliver incredible performances. While the list of performers includes Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and others, the Grammy Awards ceremony will open up with Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak's Silk Sonic. The 64th Grammy awards will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.

Silk Sonic made its television debut at the Grammys last year with their chart breaking track Leave The Door Open. Apart from their performing stint, Silk Sonic has also received three nods at this year's ceremony, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song for Leave The Door Open. Dropping the news to their fans via Instagram, the duo shared a teaser video and wrote, "We’re opening the Grammys on Sunday."

Meanwhile, Jon Batiste is leading the Grammy nominations this year, with 11 nods, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are following second with eight nominations each. Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are both up for seven nominations each and Lil Nas X has garnered five nods including Record, Album and Song of the Year.

As per Variety, makers are also planning a special tribute for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. While the band was on the list of Grammy performers this year, they've not confirmed their performance post the demise of Taylor. An updated list of performers also doesn't include their names, with the rock band also cancelling all their upcoming tour dates in the wake of Taylor's demise.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SILKSONIC)