Grammys 2022: Makers Planning To Honour Late 'Foo Fighters' Drummer Taylor Hawkins

The demise of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins has undoubtedly left the global music fraternity and fans of the musician in a state of shock. Taylor was found dead in his Colombian hotel room on March 25, with toxicology reports indicating 10 substances in his body, according to BBC. The Grammy Award-winning band has also cancelled all their forthcoming tour dates following the tragic incident, mentioning that they're taking time to grieve their bandmate's loss.

With tributes pouring in from around the globe, the upcoming Grammy Awards will also see a special dedication to Taylor, as confirmed by the event's producers. Makers told Variety that they're in the midst of discussions as to how the CBS telecast will honour Hawkins on April 3.

Grammys 2022 to honour late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events mentioned, "We will honour his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end,”

The 64th Grammy awards will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. The event will see artists like John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra and many more giving performances.

There is no confirmation on whether the bandmates will partake in the tribute. Foo Fighters is nominated for three awards, Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

Foo Fighters cancel their upcoming tour dates

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently announced that they're cancelling their scheduled programmes in the wake of the tragic incident. In a statement via social media, the band mentioned," It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, heal, pull our loved ones close, and appreciate all the music and memories we've made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."