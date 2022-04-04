Quick links:
The 2022 Grammy Awards witnessed a spectacular night with a plethora of stars gathering under a single roof to celebrate the singers who have belted out amazing songs in the last year. From Doja Cat to Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste, there have been stars who lifted the award and expressed their gratitude to the jury and fans for recognizing their hard work and labour.
The show was first announced to take place in January, but safety concerns over COVID-19 caused the Recording Academy and CBS to push back the event for the second year in a row. Apart from the awards, the nail-biting performances by Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and the Brothers Osborne were the highlight of the starry night.
With a lot of the fans wanting to know the winners in their respective categories, we have curated a list of all the winners who took home the illustrious trophy. Check back here for live updates on all the winners throughout the night.
We Are- Jon Batiste
Leave the Door Open- Silk Sonic
Leave the Door Open- Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Kiss Me More- Doja Cat featuring SZA
Love for Sale-Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Olivia Rodrigo
Drivers License-Olivia Rodrigo
Alive-Rüfüs Du Sol
Subconsciously-Black Coffee
Daddy’s Home-St. Vincent
Tree Falls-Taylor Eigsti
Making a Fire-Foo Fighters
The Alien- Dream Theater
Waiting on a War- Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Medicine at Midnight-Foo Fighters
Leave the Door Open- Silk Sonic
Leave the Door Open- Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Table for Two- Lucky Daye
Heaux Tales- Jazmine Sullivan
Family Ties- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Hurricane- Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Jail-Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
Call Me if You Get Lost-Tyler, the Creator
You Should Probably Leave-Chris Stapleton
Younger Me-Brothers Osborne
Cold- Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Starting Over-Chris Stapleton
Divine Tides- Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)-Chick Corea, soloist
Songwrights Apothecary Lab- Esperanza Spalding
Skyline-Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver- Christian McBride Big Band
Mirror Mirror- Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Never Lost-CeCe Winans
Believe for It-CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters
Believe for It- CeCe Winans
Old Church Basement-Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
My Savior- Carrie Underwood
Mendó-Alex Cuba
El Último Tour Del Mundo-Bad Bunny
Origen-Juanes
A Mis 80’s-Vicente Fernández
Salswing!- Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Cry-Jon Batiste
Cry-Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Native Sons-Los Lobos
My Bluegrass Heart-Béla Fleck
I Be Trying-Cedric Burnside
662-Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
They’re Calling Me Home-Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Kau Ka Pe’a-Kalani Pe’a
Beauty in the Silence-Soja
Love for Sale-Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)
Jack Antonoff
Passenger- (Mike Shinoda Remix); Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones); track from: White Pony (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Mohabbat-Arooj Aftab
Mother Nature-Angelique Kidjo
A Colorful World-Falu
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis-Don Cheadle
Sincerely Louis C.K.- Louis C.K.
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical-Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday- Andra Day
The Queen’s Gambit-Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
Soul-Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
All Eyes On Me [From Inside]-Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
Alicia- George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
Soundtrack of the American Soldier-Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene and the United States Army Field Band)
Chanticleer Sings Christmas-Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)
Judith Sherman
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3-Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Glass: Akhnaten-Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand-Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale)
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears-Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax
Alone Together-Jennifer Koh
Mythologies-Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto and Emilio D. Miler)
Women Warriors - The Voices of Change,” Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis, producers.
Shaw: Narrow Sea-Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)
Eberhard-Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
Meta Knight’s Revenge (From ‘Kirby Superstar’)-Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)
To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)- Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock)
Pakelang-Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, Art Directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band)
All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition-Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison and Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966- Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)-Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
Freedom- (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.
Summer of Soul- (Various Artists); Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel, video producers.
