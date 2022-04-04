The 2022 Grammy Awards witnessed a spectacular night with a plethora of stars gathering under a single roof to celebrate the singers who have belted out amazing songs in the last year. From Doja Cat to Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste, there have been stars who lifted the award and expressed their gratitude to the jury and fans for recognizing their hard work and labour.

The show was first announced to take place in January, but safety concerns over COVID-19 caused the Recording Academy and CBS to push back the event for the second year in a row. Apart from the awards, the nail-biting performances by Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and the Brothers Osborne were the highlight of the starry night.

With a lot of the fans wanting to know the winners in their respective categories, we have curated a list of all the winners who took home the illustrious trophy. Check back here for live updates on all the winners throughout the night.

Album of the Year

We Are- Jon Batiste

Record of the Year

Leave the Door Open- Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

Leave the Door Open- Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kiss Me More- Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale-Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

Drivers License-Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Alive-Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously-Black Coffee

Best Alternative Music Album

Daddy’s Home-St. Vincent

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Tree Falls-Taylor Eigsti

Best Rock Performance

Making a Fire-Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

The Alien- Dream Theater

Best Rock Song

Waiting on a War- Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Medicine at Midnight-Foo Fighters

Best R&B Performance

Leave the Door Open- Silk Sonic

Best R&B Song

Leave the Door Open- Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table for Two- Lucky Daye

Best R&B Album

Heaux Tales- Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Hurricane- Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Jail-Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album

Call Me if You Get Lost-Tyler, the Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

You Should Probably Leave-Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Younger Me-Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song

Cold- Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

Starting Over-Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Divine Tides- Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)-Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab- Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Skyline-Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver- Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror- Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Never Lost-CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Believe for It-CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Believe for It- CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Old Church Basement-Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

My Savior- Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendó-Alex Cuba

Best Música Urbana Album

El Último Tour Del Mundo-Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Origen-Juanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

A Mis 80’s-Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!- Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best American Roots Peformance

Cry-Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song

Cry-Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Best Americana Album

Native Sons-Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass Album

My Bluegrass Heart-Béla Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album

I Be Trying-Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album

662-Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

They’re Calling Me Home-Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kau Ka Pe’a-Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Beauty in the Silence-Soja

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Love for Sale-Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

Passenger- (Mike Shinoda Remix); Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones); track from: White Pony (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Best Global Music Performance

Mohabbat-Arooj Aftab

Best Global Music Album

Mother Nature-Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Music Album

A Colorful World-Falu

Best Spoken Word Album

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis-Don Cheadle

Best Comedy Album

Sincerely Louis C.K.- Louis C.K.

Best Musical Theater Album

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical-Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The United States vs. Billie Holiday- Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Queen’s Gambit-Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul-Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

All Eyes On Me [From Inside]-Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia- George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Best Immersive Audio Album (for 63rd Grammy Awards)

Soundtrack of the American Soldier-Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene and the United States Army Field Band)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Chanticleer Sings Christmas-Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3-Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Glass: Akhnaten-Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand-Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears-Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together-Jennifer Koh

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Mythologies-Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto and Emilio D. Miler)

Best Classical Compendium

Women Warriors - The Voices of Change,” Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis, producers.

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Shaw: Narrow Sea-Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)

Best Instrumental Composition

Eberhard-Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Meta Knight’s Revenge (From ‘Kirby Superstar’)-Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)- Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock)

Best Recording Package

Pakelang-Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, Art Directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition-Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison and Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Best Album Notes

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966- Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)-Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Best Music Video

Freedom- (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

Best Music Film

Summer of Soul- (Various Artists); Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel, video producers.

