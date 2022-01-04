Grammy Awards Most Likely To Get Postponed Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases: Report

The COVID-19 variant Omicron that is wreaking havoc globally has started to create an impact on major events that tended to unfold this year. Out of all, the highly anticipated Grammy Awards are likely to get postponed amid the COVID-19 scare. The Recording Academy is likely to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards, originally set for 31 January at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, to a later date due to the Omicron variant, according to Billboard.

This would be the second year that the Grammys have been postponed due to the widespread of COVID-19. Last year’s show was originally set for 31 January 2021, but it was delayed to 14 March due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles. At that time, the show was also relocated from Staples Center (the former name of Crypto.com Arena) to the nearby Los Angeles Convention Center, with fewer people in attendance. The annual award ceremony will probably be moved to 14 March this year, as well as cases in Los Angeles, which is on the rise.

According to the International media outlet, Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, hosted last year’s show and is also set to host this year’s show. The Recording Academy is known to prefer to hold the show in an arena at full capacity since they get considerable ticket revenue. They would lose that if they hold a scaled-back show like they did last year. Billboard quoted a spokesman of The Recording Academy who emphasised that no decision has been made and also urged caution against speculation set off by unnamed sources.

Meanwhile, this year’s, Grammy nominations were announced on 23 November 2021. The nominations saw several musicians' names appearing twice in the most prestigious categories, including Album Of The Year. Celebrated artists such as Kanye West, Chris Brown, and Taylor Swift were among the few nominees set to compete against each other. However, a revision of Grammy's nominations removed Taylor Swift from one of her chances to win the award due to an incorrect submission. Despite losing one nomination, Taylor Swift still has chances to take home the award for her own album Evermore, which also credits Jack Antonoff as a songwriter and producer.

