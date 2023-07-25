Grammy Winner Tori Kelly In Serious Condition After She Collapses Due To Multiple Clots

Grammy award-winning singer Tori Kelly recently suffered a health scare. She had to be admitted to the hospital immediately and her condition remained critical. The incident happened this Sunday when she was out with her friends.

3 things you need to know

Her full name is Victoria Loren Kelly.

The 30-year-old singer was born in California.

She started her career in 2002.

Tori Kelly rushed to the hospital on Sunday

The American singer and songwriter was dining out with her friends in downtown Los Angeles when she had a medical emergency. According to TMZ, she fainted and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai and the doctors found that there were blood clots in her lungs and legs.

(Tori Kelly is a 30 year old American singer songwriter | Image: Twitter)



At that time the doctors said that her condition was serious. It’s said that when she was with her friends, her heart “started racing” and she was “out for a while.” Her friends immediately took her to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance. The portal added that she has been in and out of consciousness while she was getting treated.

Let’s look at the Grammy Award winner’s career graph

Kelly started her career with a reality show called Star Search which she couldn’t win, but it is said to have given her a head start. Then in 2004, she participated in America’s Most Talented Kids and won the show against jury’s favourite singer Hunter Hayes. After this, she started posting her singing videos on YouTube. Her debut album came out in 2014, which also got contributions from musicians like Max Martin and Ed Sheeran.



Among her claim to fame was the prestigious Grammy Award that she won in 2019 for Best Gospel Album. Meanwhile, in 2015, she was felicitated with the Music Breakthrough Artist Award by Billboard Women.