Canada’s Massive Wildfire Chokes Much Of North America With Dangerous Smoke; See Pics

Quick links:
Canada's worst wildfire season has not only choked half of North America but also blackened a massive chunk of land. In the span of just one week, over 42,000 sq miles of land have been burned.
Scorched trees filled the country's highways, especially in Alberta. The aerial image of the trees located on Highway 43, near Fox Creek, showcases the devastation.
Smoke billows were witnessed by residents at Donnie Creek in British Columbia. The authorities stated that about 900 fires are actively burning across the country.
Burned cars were seen standing outside completely destroyed home as people in affected areas struggle to get their lives back. A dog was seen walking away from one such ruin.
A lone car passes through blackened trees in the East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta. The devastation in Alberta was equivalent to the one taking place in the US state of Virginia.
Meanwhile, South Africa deployed a firefighter force in Canada to help the locals recover from the devastating wildfires. They gathered in Forest Creek, Alberta to kickstart their work.
The courageous firefighters took time to lighten up the mood. They left their mark on the Canadian flag and shared dance moves on social media before they went with the mission.
The Canadian wildfires not only destroyed forests and patches of land but also homes in the region. Yellow fences can be seen surrounding the homes that were destroyed by the wildfires this summer.
The wildfires have also disproportionately affected the indigenous communities across the county. According to AP News, indigenous community made up a much larger share of evacuees.