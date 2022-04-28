Grammy-winning Indian Artist Ricky Kej 'won't Make Music For Bollywood Films'; Here' Why

Indian music composer Ricky Kej made his country proud after bagging his second Grammy award at the 64th edition of the event held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom. Kej was honoured with the Best New Age Album award for Divine Tides along with Stewart Copeland, founder, and drummer of the legendary rock band, The Police. The Indian musician has now opened up about his goals, which didn't have Grammys on the list.

Ricky Kej opens up about his goals

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ricky Kej stated that the Grammys just happened and when he won his first Grammys honour at the age of 33, it seemed like 'an unattainable goal.' Stating that goals like awards make no sense, Ricky asserted that for him, goals are about solving issues through his music rather than winning awards or furthering his career.

'Won't make music for Bollywood': Ricky Kej

When asked about his plans to make music for films, Kej said, "There’s nothing wrong with the music in Bollywood. [But] I have chosen not to do it... I prefer making music from the heart... While the quality of [film] music is very good, people are not making music from the heart. The only type of music coming out from India are either item songs or love songs."

Opening up about his work, Kej said that he has been doing a lot of Kannada music and he also collaborated with HS Venkateshamurthy (director) on two songs - both of which will be performed in a concert. He added, "Also, I love making music for documentaries because the only kind of music I make is about social impact and raising awareness regarding issues."

On Monday, April 25, 2022, Kej took the stage ablaze as his band performed in front of 5,000 Army families in Bengaluru to mark the first of his many shows this year. Opening up about the same, he said, "I was called by the Army to do the concert. I was very happy to be here".

Ricky Kej meets PM Modi post his Grammys win

After Kej's grand Grammys win, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the same as he extended wishes for the artist's future endeavours. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, ''Congratulations on this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!''. After meeting PM Modi, Ricky even penned a heartfelt note as he wrote, "Had an amazing meeting with our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji (@narendramodi ). I will never forget our meeting 7 years ago when I won our first Grammy."

Image: Instagram/@rickykej