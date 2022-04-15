Grammys 2022 Winner Ricky Kej Pens Heartfelt Note After Meeting PM Narendra Modi; See Pics

Grammys 2022 turned out to be really special for India as Indian musician Ricky Kej made his homeland proud after bagging his second Grammy Award at the 64th edition of the event held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom. The musician was honoured with the Best New Age Album award for Divine Tides along with Stewart Copeland, founder, and drummer of the legendary rock band, The Police. Ricky managed to defeat notable musicians like Will Ackerman, Wouter Kellerman, Laura Sullivan, and many more.

Ricky's achievement was applauded by several Indian artists including Shreya Goshal, and Armaan Malik, and even by PM Narendra Modi who congratulated him on Twitter. Recently, Ricky met PM Modi, and after his meeting, he took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note extending his gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Ricky Kej opens up on meeting Narendra Modi after winning Grammy Award

On Friday, Ricky Kej took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from a meeting with PM Narendra Modi. The pic featured glimpses of the two posing with each other after the musician won a Grammy Award in 2015 and 2022 respectively. He also shared a screenshot of a tweet of the Prime Minister sending him best wishes for his future endeavours.

Sharing the pictures, Ricky penned a long heartwarming caption, he wrote "Had an amazing meeting with our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji (@narendramodi ). I will never forget our meeting 7 years ago when I won our first Grammy. We spoke for almost an hour, and he set me off on this path of creating music for a strong purpose. Now on winning my second Grammy award, I was blessed by him again. My efforts will continue, with much more strength - creating positive social impact and environmental consciousness through the language of music 🙂 @stewart_copeland"

Here, take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Ricky Kej had earlier won a Grammy in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age Album category.

