Grammys 2020 Will Have Special All-star Tribute For Prince 2 Days After The Award Ceremony

There was a recent announcement by the Grammy Awards that they will be hosting a special tribute for the late singer, Prince, who passed away in 2016. The recording academy has revealed that the event will be titled, Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince, and will take place just two days after the Grammys 2020, which is set to be held on January 28, 2020.

An all-star lineup of performers has been selected for the event, with all of them being Grammy Award winners themselves.

The Grammy Awards to host a special tribute for the late Grammy winner Prince

Also Read | Grammys announce nominees, contenders include Taylor Swift

According to the lineup shared by the recording academy, the event will include multiple Grammy Award winners, including Common, Beck, John Legend, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and Usher.

The Grammys 2020 will add even more award-winning artists to the lineup in the coming few days. Deborah Dugan, the President/CEO of the Grammys 2020 also talked about why they were planning the event in honour of Prince.

Also Read | Grammys to honor Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work

Deborah Dugan said that regardless of how you identify Prince, he was indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time. She further added that with his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character.

According to Deborah, Prince continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and they are very honoured to pay tribute to his legacy at this year's post Grammys 2020 celebration.

Also Read | Latin Grammys 2019: Mon Laferte wins Best Alternative Album for Norma

Other than the artists mentioned above, the celebration after Grammys 2020 will also include singers and bands such as The Revolution, Sheila E. and Morris Day And The Time.

Longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich also talked about the Prince tribute and called it a true salute to his memory. Elrich said that one of the true joys of producing the Grammy Awards was both working with and being able to tribute your heroes and Prince gave him the opportunity of doing both. He also talked about Prince's past Grammy appearances, saying that while they were few in number, they were always historic.

Also Read | Lizzo & Billie Eilish ready to perform at 'Grammys 2020', Aerosmith also joins the lineup

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.