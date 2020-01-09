Lizzo & Billie Eilish Ready To Perform At 'Grammys 2020', Aerosmith Also Joins The Lineup

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani are officially set to perform at the Grammys 2020. The Grammy Awards is set to take place on January 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Lizzo & Billie set to perform at Grammys

Grammy Awards 2020 is just around the corner. The ceremony is set to happen on January 26th and the who’s who of the music industry is set to grace the award ceremony with their presence.

According to official sources, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Blake Smith, and Gwen Stefani are set to perform at 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish even took to Twitter and confirmed the news regarding her performance at the ceremony. The Grammy Awards 2020 is also set to mark the return of musical icon Alicia Keys as its host. Check out Billie Eilish’s tweet here.

As mentioned earlier, Lizzo and Billie Eilish are set to perform at Grammys 2020. Both these singers are nominated in six categories.

This year will mark the Grammys debut for both Lizzo and Billie Eilish. Lizzo is up for Record of The Year (Truth Hurts), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Song Of The Year (Truth Hurts), Best New Artist, Best Pop Performance (Truth Hurts), Best R&B Performance (Exactly How I Feel), Best Traditional R&B Performance (Jerome), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]).

Billie Eilish has been nominated for Record Of The Year (Bad Guy), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of the year (Bad Guy), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (Bad Guy), and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?)

