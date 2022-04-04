Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga Offers Touching Tribute To Tony Bennett; 'I Love You Tony'

The Grammy Awards 2022 saw Lady Gaga deliver a touching tribute to her Love for Sale collaborator Tony Bennett. The performance, which marked Gaga's return to the Grammys stage after 2019, started off with Benett introducing her in a pre-recorded video.

Following the introduction, Gaga took to the stage to croon the duo's track Love for Sale, looking gorgeous in a satin blue Tiffany dress. She further transitioned to another track of the duo, Do I Love You. Audiences were in for an emotional ride as videos of her friendship with Bennett started playing in the background.

With the video montage of Lady Gaga and Bennett playing in the backdrop, depicting their close-knit bond throughout the years, Lady Gaga concluded her performance with "I love you, Tony, we miss you". Take a look.

The duo released Love on Sale in September 2021 just a month prior to Bennett announcing his retirement from performing. Their album comes as a dedication to composer and songwriter Cole Porter. Gaga and Bennett have also bagged the Grammy for the best traditional pop vocal album.

Gaga earlier opened up about creating music with Bennett in a trailer of the album last year. She mentioned, "It's a joy. I think it's a joy that's missing in a lot of music today, and so it's extra special for me that I get to come into the studio and sing these songs because I feel like I'm getting the nectar of happiness that the world doesn't get to hear or see all the time."

Gaga and Bennett have also performed at the 2015 Grammys after the release of their first album Cheek to Cheek. Bennett's Alzheimer's disease diagnosis came a year later, with him suffering short-term memory loss.

