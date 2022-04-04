As the Grammy Awards 2022 begin with a bang, the announcement of the winners' names has been leaving the fans in delight. While the prominent artists set the Grammys stage on fire with their performances, it was recently revealed that the American rock band, Foo Fighters, whose member, Taylor Hawkins recently passed away, won three awards at the ceremony. Here's all you need to know.

The Annual Grammy Awards are the biggest accolades of the music industry that recognise the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligible year. The star-studded evening sees celebrities of the music industry gracing the red carpet and also A-list performers who wow the audience with their songs and musical performances. Grammys 2022 is currently taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Foo Fighters sweep 3 Rock category awards at the Grammys

After the untimely death of the Foo Fighter's band member, drummer, Taylor Hawkins, the band won three Grammy Awards at the ceremony held in Las Vegas. The band received three awards for their tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight, and the song Waiting On A War under the categories of Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album. Medicine at Midnight was the last album in which the Foo Fighter's late member, Taylor Hawkins was featured. It might be a lesser-known fact for the fans that Foo Fighters have won Best Rock Album five times at the Grammys, more than any other artist and they are also among the most-awarded groups in history with 15 Grammy awards.

As the days go by, the legacy of these great musicians will remain in our minds, in our hearts, and in our community. #InMemoriam #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/StbCf0jTs6 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

The tracklist of the album consisted of nine songs-

1. "Making a Fire"

2. "Shame Shame"

3. "Cloudspotter"

4. "Waiting on a War"

5. "Medicine at Midnight"

6. "No Son of Mine"

7. "Holding Poison"

8. "Chasing Birds"

9. "Love Dies Young"

On the other hand, as Billie Eilish performed on stage at the Grammys 2022, she paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by wearing a black t-shirt featuring an image of the drummer as she sang her hit song, Happier Than Ever with brother Finneas. Even the Recording Academy remembered legendary Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards via a video featuring the drummer's glimpses. The award show also paid homage to the gems the music industry lost recently, including Stephen Sondheim.

Image: Instagram/@foofighters