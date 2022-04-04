Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga Wins Hearts As She Helps Fellow Nominee SZA With Dress Train

While singer-actor Lady Gaga did not take home an award at the Grammys 2022, she did win the hearts of her fans and viewers. The House Of Gucci star wowed the audience with her commendable performance, which also became one of the highlights of the show. However, fans are not talking about her performance but, her kind and humble gesture that she showcased when her fellow nominee SZA marched toward the stage to accept the award.

Lady Gaga was nominated for the Grammys' Best Pop/Duo/Group Award along with legendary musician Tony Bennett for their track I Get A Kick Out Of You. The other nominations for the category included Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for Lonely, BTS for Butter, Doja Cat and SZA for Kiss Me More and Coldplay for Higher Power.

Lady Gaga helps SZA with her dress' train

The award went to Doja Cat and SZA for Kiss Me More, the latter got up in excitement while picking up a pair of crutches. She was wearing a beautiful Jean Paul Gaultier skintight mermaid-cut gown with a long train and marched towards the stage with the help of her crutches. Seeing SZA struggling with her train, Lady Gaga rose from her seat and picked up her train. Gaga followed the Good Days singer to the stage's staircase and made sure she was fine while standing on the platform. Gaga was also seen cheering for the duo as Doja Cat broke into tears during her award acceptance speech.

SHES LITERALLY WALKING 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GBLHi7CZwp — patty 𓆦 (@minasdemon) April 4, 2022

Her fans are lauding her for helping SZA with her dress. Here's how netizens are reacting to Gaga's humble gesture.

lady gaga holding the trail of sza’s dress no i’ll cry — money haggler ミ☆ ke spoilers (@electrakendrick) April 4, 2022

Lady Gaga is a decent person yaz. Like, she was raised right. From how she treats her elders (Tony Bennett, Liza Minnelli) to helping SZA with her dress at the #Grammys. She's good people. — Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) April 4, 2022

Earlier, Lady Gags honoured her co-singer and legendary musician Tony Bennett with a moving tribute performance. Tony Bennett retired last year from music but, partnered with Gaga for the final leg of his career. Gaga was also lauded for introducing Bonnett's work to the new generation.

Gaga's performance began after a video message by the 95-year-old musician was played at the ceremony. He gave a shoutout to the A Star Is Born actor, which Gaga followed by singing Love For Sale. Between their duo, Gaga also sang a sweet and jazzy part of the song alone and grooved to it. She concluded her performance by saying, "I love you Tony, we miss you."

