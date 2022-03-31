Paul McCartney's Tribute To 'true Rock & Roll Hero' Taylor Hawkins Makes Fans Emotional

As the multiple Grammy award-winning rock band Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins' sudden death came as a shock to the entire entertainment industry, many celebrity artists mourned the loss of the musician. It also included a heartwarming tribute from the English singer and songwriter, Paul McCartney who shared an unseen picture of him with the late artist and penned a note recalling how he played one of his tracks on stage.

The rock band Foo Fighters confirmed their drummer's death in a statement they released via social media. Hawkins breathed his last on Friday night, March 25, in a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogota, Colombia. While his cause of death has not been revealed yet, the Columbian authorities recently revealed the drummer had 10 substances in his system at the time of his death.

Paul McCartney's tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Paul McCartney recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture in which he can be seen standing next to the legendary artist, Taylor Hawkins at an event. He further poured his heart out in the caption by stating how his death came out as a sudden shock to him and the people who knew and loved him. While adding how Hawkins was a great drummer, McCartney recalled the time when the band asked him to play on one of their tracks and mentioned how it was an incredible session that cemented his relationship with Taylor.

The caption read, "Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him.⁣ Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.⁣ I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! - on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys. Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on 'Get Back'. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.⁣ God bless his family and band - Love Paul X" (sic)

Many fans took to the comments section and remembered the late musician Taylor Hawkins while many others lauded McCartney for his beautiful tribute to the late star. On the other hand, many fans also remembered Taylor Hawkins' popular songs as they mourned the loss of a talented artist. take a look-

Image: AP