Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic Wins Song Of The Year Award For 'Leave The Door Open'

As the Grammy Awards 2022 begins with a bang, the announcement of the winners' names has been leaving the fans in delight. While the prominent artists set the Grammys stage on fire with their performances, it was recently unveiled that the Song of the Year award was bagged by the R&B super duo Bruno Mars and Anderson for their debut single titled Leave the Door Open.

Silk Sonic wins Song of the Year Award

Silk Sonic's Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars receive the Grammy for Song Of The Year (A Songwriter(s)Award) for their hit single, Leave the Door Open. The song is among the popular tracks from their debut studio album named An Evening with Silk Sonic. The song was released on 5 March 2021 by Aftermath Entertainment and Atlantic Records and took the internet by storm while peaking the first position on various charts including US BillboardHot 100.

While the fans enjoy the Grammys 2022 live, a series of red carpet photos recently surfaced online leaving the fans excited to watch their favourite artists. BTS members - Rm, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V - stun in color-coordinated clothes on the red carpet of Grammys 2022. While Rodrigo wore a beautiful black coloured off-shoulder gown, Dua Lipa was stunned in a black sleeveless dress with a corset. For more live updates, Click here.

