Grammys 2022: Unofficial 'Bridgerton' Musical Makes History With Win; Lyricists Overjoyed

The unofficial musical adaptation album of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton won a Grammy Award at the 64th edition of the event for Best Musical Theater Album. The composers and lyricists, Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow began penning down songs based on the show on TikTok in 2021 and garnered heaps of love and praise for their work. The Bridgerton Unofficial Musical has now bagged a Grammy Award, making it the first TikTok-based project to win at the event. The all-new season 2 of Bridgerton was recently released on Netflix and has taken the internet by storm.

Bridgerton Unofficial Musical makes history at Grammys 2022

The prestigious Grammy Awards took place on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event saw several historic moments that will be remembered for years to come. One of them is the Bridgerton Unofficial Musical's win in the Best Musical Theater Album category. The hit album ranked in 36th place on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and was loved by millions. According to Variety, what makes this win historic is that it is the first TikTok-based project to bag a Grammy.

Barlow took to the stage after the win and was overjoyed as she extended her gratitude to the duo's fans and followers. In her acceptance speech, she said-

"A year ago when I asked the internet, ‘What if ‘Bridgerton’ was a musical?’ I could not have imagined we would be holding a Grammy in our hands. We want to thank everyone on the internet who has watched us create this album from the ground up, we share this with you ... The immense success of this project was definitely in the fans’ hands. They made this project soar by supporting two young women with a crazy dream and watching their journey every step of the way."

Barlow also shared some glimpses from the gala night and mentioned that she and Emily dreamt of being at the Grammys. She also thanked her fellow composer and called the duo a 'partnership blessed by God'. She promised fans that they were going to do 'amazing things together' and were 'just getting started'.

