Grammys 2022: Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik & More Congratulate Ricky Kej On 2nd Grammy Win

Musician Ricky Kej brought laurels to India as he bagged his second Grammy Award at the 64th edition of the event held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom. Kej, along with his collaborator Stewart Copeland bagged the accolade for Devine Tides under the Best New Age Album category.

Sharing the news via social media, Ricky penned a gratitude note for everyone who ever 'collaborated, hired, or listened' to his music. Ricky's big win was lauded by eminent personalities of the Indian music industry, including Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, and Salim Merchant among others.

Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik & more congratulate Ricky Kej on 2nd Grammy win

Taking to his Instagram handle after the big Grammy win, Ricky shared a picture with Stewart Copeland and penned a heartfelt note. He mentioned, "So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides :-) Absolutely love this living legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th :-)".

Reacting to his post via the comments section, singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "congratulations" while Armaan Malik also congratulated him and added, "this is so so awesome". Other artists like Benny Dayal, Aditya Narayan as well as Jonita Gandhi also commended the singer.

Just days ahead of the ceremony, Ricky invited fans to listen to their Grammy-nominated album, further thanking all his collaborators for being a part of it. "With just over 10 days to go for the upcoming GRAMMY® awards, a huge shout out to all my fellow artists and collaborators from around the world for being a part of this special journey with #DivineTides", he wrote.

Bengaluru-based Ricky has earlier bagged the Grammy in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara in the category of Best New Age Album.

