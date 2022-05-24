After numerous iconic songs created by T-series, the music label recently launched yet another notable track and left the fans in bliss. Featuring Guru Randhawa, Divya Khosla Kumar and Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song titled Designer was recently launched at an event. While Divya Khosla Kumar dazzled in a stunning golden dress, Guru Randhawa sported an all-black outfit for the song launch event. On the other hand, Yo Yo Honey Singh donned a red printed shirt and paired it with a similar set of shorts.

Watch Designer Song

The song titled, Designer gave fans a dazzling performance by the trio, Divya Khosla Kumar, Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song received massive love the moment it was featured online as the fans were eagerly awaiting the collaboration of Divya Khosla Kumar, Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Some fans affirmed that the song will soon hit billions of views while others praised the performance of the Guru Randhawa's singing talent, Honey Singh's rap as well as Divya Khosla Kumar's breathtaking appearance in the song. Watch the full video ahead-

Designer Song launch event

During the song launch, as the entire cast arrived on stage to unveil their new song, the audience cheered for them with joy. When Divya Khosla Kumar was asked what made her do the song, she responded that after she listened to the song, she exclaimed 'Wow!, What a song" she even reflected on how Honey Singh, and Guru Randhawa were so amazing in the song while the director managed to pictures the music video perfectly. On the other hand, Honey Singh expressed his delight at collaborating with Guru for this song and mentioned how he was not only a great singer but also a wonderful and grounded human being. He even recalled how Guru sent the vocals of the song to him and he managed to create the song in one hour. Even Bhushan Kumar graced the event and shed light on how he loved the song and wanted to launch it soon after Guru Randhawa shared it with him.

